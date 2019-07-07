|
Cleona Lorraine (Colly) Hagerman
Binghamton - Colly passed away peacefully on July 3rd, 2019 surrounded by her family at the age of 87. She joins her husband, David and sister, Patricia in Heaven. She is survived by her children Elizabeth and Jerry Romain, Saundra & Charles Warner, David & Debbie Hagerman, Susan Austin and Amy and John Kocik, 11 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her dear friends, Sandy Griswold and Linda Swan. She was a member of the Daughters of The American Revolution, a member of the choir at Ouaquaga United Methodist Church and Nimmonsburg United Methodist Church, where she was a member for many years. Colly worked at Broome Building Supply for many years as well as Universal Instruments and Broome Developmental Services. She was an avid reader and loved feeding and watching the birds year round. She could name any bird you would ask about. She was also an amazing cook and gardener. Colly loved her family and was happiest when they were around.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 8th at the Nimmonsburg United Methodist Church on Upper Front Street. The family will greet friends an hour before the service. In Lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Colly's memory can be made to Mercy House, 212 N. McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 7, 2019