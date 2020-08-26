1/1
Clifford A. Post
1949 - 2020
Clifford A. Post

Binghamton, NY - Clifford A. Post left this world with a huge void Aug 23 2020! He is joining his parents Norman and Mary Jane Post, His brother Charles Post, Joesph Livings, sisters Norma Ficzere and Nadine Zudoffsky, his in-laws William and Margaret Quick and his sister in-law Diane Post. He is survived by; his lovinig wife, Pam; Daughters, Shanay (Cory) Beschorner and Torri (Todd) Henyan; Grandchildren; Tyler, Mekayla, Alyssa Beschorner, Kaydin, Keldin, Kamdin Henyan; Great grandchildren; Jayden Beschorner and Rose Roman; his brothers, James and William (Jannette) Post; Brother-in-law, Gary (Paulette) Quick along with several very special nieces, nephews and cousins.

Clifford was a Marine Veteran serving 2 tours in Vietnam and finishing his career at 8th and I in Washington DC! He was an advocate for Veteran's and was fundamental in the start of the Southside Veteran's Memorial park which is still developing. He was a humble man who did not want any recognition and part of planning several of Binghamton's Veteran's and Memorial Day parades. He was a Charter member of the John W Thurston Marine Corp League Detachment. He was also a member of VFW and a vice commander of DAV. Clifford was active with his daughter's and the community, coaching pee wee girl's softball (Mom and Dad's City Champions 1986 of Booth Field) and he was a founding member of the 6th district Halloween Parade. He leaves behind many close friends and relatives! We will greatly miss his strong presence in our lives but know he is finally at Peace. We would like to thank the Binghamton Police Department that responded for their exceptional kindness and compassion!

Memorial Service with Full Military Honors will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday August 29, 2020 at Savage-Demarco Funeral Service 338 Conklin Ave Binghamton, NY 13903 with Rev. Msgr. Michael Meagher officiating. The family will welcome friends at the funeral home from 11 am until the time of Service. Express condolences online at www.SavageFS.com. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Cliff's memory to Stand With Me Dog Assistance Training PO Box 206 Bing NY 13903 Arrangements were entrusted to SAVAGE-Demarco Funeral Service.










MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
11:00 AM
AUG
29
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Savage DeMarco Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Savage DeMarco Funeral Service
338 Conklin Ave
Binghamton, NY 13903
(607) 785-2841
