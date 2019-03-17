Services
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
East Side Congregational Church
282 Robinson St.
Binghamton, NY
Service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
12:30 PM
East Side Congregational Church
282 Robinson St.
Binghamton,, NY
Clifford A. Sandell, Jr.

Binghamton - Clifford A. Sandell, Jr., 41, passed away on February 28, 2019. Predeceased by father Clifford A. Sandell, Sr., grandparents Betty and Victor Sandell and L.D. Wilmot and a special uncle Mark Sandell. He is survived by mother Donna Wilmot-Sandell; sister Lisa (Freddy) Wade, Syracuse NY; brothers Dave Sandell, Missouri, Rick Sandell, Texas; grandmother Beverly Wilmot; Auntie Lori Wilmot; aunts and uncles Sheila (Romy) Morales, Hawaii, Gene (Kathy) Sandell, Timothy (Debbie) Sandell, Johnna (Mark) Sandell, Vickie (Marc) Tiffany; and many cousins and extended family members; best friend Dustin Williams. Cliff loved people and his charm made him many friends wherever he went. His love of family was undeniable and firm. His love of food and cooking lead him to his lifelong employment of restaurant work. Fishing, Nascar and the NY Yankees filled most of his free time. Cliff lead a full life in a few short years. Family will receive visitors on March 24, 2019 from 11:30am until 12:30pm with a service to follow at 12:30 at the East Side Congregational Church, 282 Robinson St., Binghamton, NY. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation of nonperishable food for the ESCC Food Pantry.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 17 to Mar. 24, 2019
