Clifford E. Strauch
Binghamton - Clifford E. Strauch, 70, died Friday, March 20th, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Binghamton NY, after battling cancer.
He leaves his loving wife, Dana; his two sons and their families, James and Gretchen, Jason and Christine; his brother and sister in law, Chad and Marty; his grandchildren, Christian, Devon and Emma; along with countless friends and his beloved dog O'Reilly.
Born and raised in Binghamton, the son of Mary and Frank, he spent the majority of his life in the Binghamton area. He was pre-deceased by his parents, his son Jesse, his brother Chaz, and his sister Lynne.
After graduating from North High school in 1968 Cliff voluntarily enlisted in the United States Navy. Cliff graduated from EO training, and joined the Construction Battalion, or Sea Bees. He achieved the rank of Petty Officer Third Class and received the National Defense Service Medal prior to leaving the service in 1972. He then had a successful 30-year career as a Heavy Equipment Operator and Lineman with NYSEG.
A celebration of life will be held later this year. In lieu of flowers and gifts please consider donating to the American Legion Post 1194 365 West Services Road; Binghamton NY 13901.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020