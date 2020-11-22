1/1
Clifford G. "Jack" Castline
Clifford G. "Jack" Castline

Lisle - Clifford G. "Jack" Castline, 84, of Lisle went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at NYS Veterans' Home in Oxford. He was predeceased by his parents, Clifford and Apha Castline; brothers, Roy and Paul Castline and by sister, Dawn Madigan and son-in-law, John Madden. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Alice Castline; children, Penny Given, Steven (Kelly) Castline, James (Maria) Castline, Lisa Madden, Robert (Barbie) Castline all of Ohio; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; step-children, Thomas (Cindi) Perce, Marcy (Roy) Baker, Dorleen (Joe) Kellicutt, James (Tina) Perce, Cathy (Tim) Aitchison; 17 step-grandchildren and step-great grandchildren and cousins and nephew. Jack loved anything and everything John Deere. A graveside service with full military honors will be held 12:00pm Wednesday with social distancing at Center Lisle Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to New York State Veterans' Home in Oxford or to Alzheimer's Foundation. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Charles Dietrich at Nichols Funeral Home 7323 119th Street Whitney Point, New York 13778 and condolences may be made to the family at www.nicholsfuneral.com.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Nichols Funeral Home
7323 119th Street
Whitney Point, NY 13862
607-692-3700
