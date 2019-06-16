|
Clifford Simmons, 87, of Kattelville, passed away on June 14, 2019.
Cliff was born on January 14, 1932 in Oneonta son of the late Clifford and Dora Simmons. He was also predeceased by brother, Ronald; sisters, Betty, June and Joan. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jean; daughter Coreen Simonds; son and daughter-in-law, Joe and Terri; grandchildren, Ryan and Lauren; brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Grace and many nieces and nephews.
Cliff was a loving husband and father and adored his grandchildren. He served his country in the US Army. He was hard working and honest. Cliff operated Simmons Garage on Front Street for 38 years. He loved the outdoors - fishing and hunting and had a passion for cars. In his retirement, Cliff took great pride in his gardening and spending time with his family.
A funeral service will be held 12:00pm Tuesday at Root Funeral Home. Burial with military honors will follow in Port Crane Cemetery. Friends of the family may call Tuesday 10:00am until the time of service at Root Funeral Home 23 N. Chenango Street, Greene, New York 13778.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to C.H.O.W., 3 Otseningo Street, Binghamton, NY 13903.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 16, 2019