Clifton Herbert Wademan
Clifton Herbert Wademan

Apalachin - Clifton Herbert Wademan, 92, of Apalachin, NY, died Saturday morning at Elderwood at Waverly Skilled Nursing, Waverly, NY. He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, the former Maxine Lydia Holzman on January 31, 2020.

Born March 13, 1928 in Thompson, PA, he was the son of the late Clayton and Clara Hobbs Wademan.

Clif was a 1946 graduate of Thompson Vocational High School and was an Army veteran having served during World War II. He retired after 34 years as a Department Technician from IBM, Owego, NY. He was a member of the Grace Lutheran Church, Vestal, NY, and a past member of the American Legion Post 401, Owego, NY. Clif was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing and he passed this down to his son, grandsons and great-grandson.

He is survived by two children: Judith A. Fox (Royden) of Newark Valley, NY and Craig M. Wademan (Christine) of Owego, NY; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a daughter: Jane L. McTamney

As per Clif's wishes, cremation took place and interment will be held in the spring at the South Gibson Cemetery, South Gibson, PA.

Arrangements are entrusted to Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Clifford, PA.

Memorial donations can be made in Clif's name to the Grace Lutheran Church, 709 Main Street, Vestal, NY 13805.

To share condolences and photos with Clif's family visit his book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Shifler-Parise Funeral Home
18 Airport Road
Clifford, PA 18413
(570) 222-3100
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

