Clorina M. MaherEndicott - Clorina "Sis" Maher left us unexpectedly and peacefully on Saturday July 18, 2020 at the age of 70. She was born on May 28, 1950, the daughter of John and Flora Gaynor.She was recently predeceased by her loving husband, Tom, to whom they celebrated 50 years of marriage in March this year. She was also survived by her son Dwain Maher (Mandi) of Vestal NY and her daughter and son in law, Michelle and Tim Ingraham of Endicott. She was a loving Grandmom to Quinlan, Matthew, Alissa, Kennedy and McKenna.Sis was a loving wife, a wonderful mother and proud grandmother who cherished her family. She adored her husband and family without question. She loved the simple things in life like cooking, flowers, knitting and crocheting. She had a kind heart and giving nature and would give you what she had if you needed something. She will be remembered for her spirit and genuine smile.We would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to the nursing staff of Absolut Care in Endicott who took such wonderful care of her since January. A Celebration of Life will be held for both Tom & Clorina on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 1 pm at Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, Endicott.