1/1
Clorina M. Maher
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clorina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clorina M. Maher

Endicott - Clorina "Sis" Maher left us unexpectedly and peacefully on Saturday July 18, 2020 at the age of 70. She was born on May 28, 1950, the daughter of John and Flora Gaynor.

She was recently predeceased by her loving husband, Tom, to whom they celebrated 50 years of marriage in March this year. She was also survived by her son Dwain Maher (Mandi) of Vestal NY and her daughter and son in law, Michelle and Tim Ingraham of Endicott. She was a loving Grandmom to Quinlan, Matthew, Alissa, Kennedy and McKenna.

Sis was a loving wife, a wonderful mother and proud grandmother who cherished her family. She adored her husband and family without question. She loved the simple things in life like cooking, flowers, knitting and crocheting. She had a kind heart and giving nature and would give you what she had if you needed something. She will be remembered for her spirit and genuine smile.

We would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to the nursing staff of Absolut Care in Endicott who took such wonderful care of her since January. A Celebration of Life will be held for both Tom & Clorina on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 1 pm at Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, Endicott.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC
300 East Main Street
Endicott, NY 13760
(607) 785-0411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved