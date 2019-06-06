Services
Marathon, NY - Clyde "Bud" Johnson Jr. went home to be with his Lord and wife on June 3, 2019. He is predeceased by his wife Mildred L. Johnson, parents, Clyde (Margie) Johnson, sisters, Roberta (Eben) Williams, Joann Libermann and stepson Gary E. Powell. He is survived by his children; Clyde "Chip" Johnson III, Lissa (Scott) Leslie; stepchildren, Richard (Carol) Powell, Sharon Powell, Ronald (Elizabeth) Powell, sister, Wand F. Austin, brother, Robert "Rex" Johnson; grandchildren, Megan (Ricky) Carter, Clyde "CJ" Johnson IV, Mary (Jeff) Weyant, Mark Powell, Amy (Luke) Tarbox, Jennifer (Mike) Nobs, Heather (Matt) Stone, Matthew Powell, nephew, Russell (Valerie) Penrose, great grandson his "Pumpkie" Tristan Carter numerous other great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will receive friends at Sunset Memorial Services LLC 2659 Main St. Whitney Point, NY Thursday June 6, 2019 from 5-7 PM. Funeral service will be held on Friday June 7, 2019 at 11am at the funeral home with Tom Boice officiating. Donations in Clyde's name can be made to the Osco Robinson American Legion Post 617. Online condolences can be made at WWW.SUNSETMEMORIALSERVICES.COM.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 6, 2019
