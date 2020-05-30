Clyde L. Morse
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Clyde's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clyde L. Morse

Candor, New York - Clyde L. Morse, 73, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Mr. Morse was predeceased by his parents, Donald and Elizabeth Morse; sister, HelenWakeman; brother, Teddy Morse. He is survived by his wife, Lana Morse; three children and their spouses, Traci Morse and Darcy Short, Michael and Meghan Morse, Tiffany and Jon Edwards; eight grandchildren, Danielle (Clifford) Switzer, Caleb Vaow, Cadriana Edwards, Nena Morse, Carter Edwards, Nathan Morse, Grady Morse, Quinn Morse; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Jake and Carol Morse, Grant and Pat Morse; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Grace Ford, Susie and Bob Wakeman, Clara Vergason, Bill Wakeman; several nieces and nephews. Clyde was a proud member of Candor American Legion Post #907. Private services will be held at this time with public services to be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made in Clyde L. Morse's memory to the Candor American Legion Post #907, NY 96, Candor, NY 13743. Condolences may be made to Clyde's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
137 Main Street
Candor, NY 13743
(607) 659-5507
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved