Clyde L. Morse
Candor, New York - Clyde L. Morse, 73, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Mr. Morse was predeceased by his parents, Donald and Elizabeth Morse; sister, HelenWakeman; brother, Teddy Morse. He is survived by his wife, Lana Morse; three children and their spouses, Traci Morse and Darcy Short, Michael and Meghan Morse, Tiffany and Jon Edwards; eight grandchildren, Danielle (Clifford) Switzer, Caleb Vaow, Cadriana Edwards, Nena Morse, Carter Edwards, Nathan Morse, Grady Morse, Quinn Morse; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Jake and Carol Morse, Grant and Pat Morse; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Grace Ford, Susie and Bob Wakeman, Clara Vergason, Bill Wakeman; several nieces and nephews. Clyde was a proud member of Candor American Legion Post #907. Private services will be held at this time with public services to be announced at a later date. Arrangements are by the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made in Clyde L. Morse's memory to the Candor American Legion Post #907, NY 96, Candor, NY 13743. Condolences may be made to Clyde's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 30 to May 31, 2020.