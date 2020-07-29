1/1
Clyde L. Morse
Clyde L. Morse

Candor - Clyde L. Morse, 73, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Clyde is survived by his wife, Lana Morse; three children and their spouses, Traci Morse and Darcy Short, Michael and Meghan Morse, Tiffany and Jon Edwards; eight grandchildren; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Jake and Carol Morse, Grant and Pat Morse; three sisters and two brothers-in-law, Grace Ford, Susie and Bob Wakeman, Clara Vergason, Bill Wakeman; several nieces and nephews. Clyde was a proud member of Candor American Legion Post #907. The family will receive visitors on Saturday, August 1, from 2 to 4 PM at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 137 Main Street, Candor. Please Note: All state required social distancing guidelines are to be followed. Condolences may be made to Clyde's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 29 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
137 Main Street
Candor, NY 13743
(607) 659-5507
