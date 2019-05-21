|
|
Clyde R. Gruver, Jr.
Binghamton - Clyde R. Gruver, Jr., age 75, passed away peacefully on a sunny Saturday morning, May 18, 2019 at Wilson Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Born on August 16, 1943 in Kingston, PA, the youngest of two children; his family moved to Binghamton in 1952. Clyde was the son of Clyde R. Gruver Sr. and Jessie (Walters) Gruver. He graduated from Chenango Valley High School, Valley Forge Military Junior College, Bryant College, and completed his education with a Master's Degree from Binghamton University. He also served in the US Army Reserves for 6 years; 1966-1971.
In 1963, Clyde and his dad began building phase 1 of Bryn Mawr Heights in the Town of Chenango. The first road was Van Kuren Drive (named after Alfred and Kate Van Kuren) whom the Gruver family bought 35 acres from in the early 1960's. He and his dad went on to build phase 2, Clyde Gruver Road and Jessie Drive in 1974 (named after his mother). He then, along with his wife Virginia (Ginny) completed the final building phase with Ginny Lane in 1994.
Clyde was a realtor and tax accountant for 40 years. His career started as an accountant at Singer Link. His next position was Comptroller at the newly built Treadway Inn. He then joined his parents in the family's real estate business, Gruver Realty. He was also Judge in the Town of Chenango for 32 years; retiring in 2014. He always believed that good government begins with good justice. Judge Gruver was always known by his son-in-laws and their families as "The Judge". Anyone who knew Clyde knew he had many stories to share, many proud boasts of his family, and had a sense of humor and wit about him that was very distinct to the Gruver family.
Clyde is predeceased by his parents Clyde (1989) and Jessie (1990), his in-laws Archie (2007) and Florence (2009), and his brother-in-law Stephen (2019). He is survived by his loving wife Virginia of 51 years, daughters Melissa Gruver-LaPolt (Glenn), Claudine Lamanna (Jason), and his granddaughters Josie, Tessa, Sophia, Ella, Sierra, and Eliza, his sister Elizabeth Mary Ingraham (Brenton), sister-in-law Priscilla (Alan), and sister-in-law Carol, several nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and nephews. Rest in peace Judge, we will always remember you and love you.
Clyde's family would like to express special thanks to the staff at UHS Wilson Hospital for the excellent care and attention they gave Clyde during his stay. The family will receive friends at Wm. R. Chase Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson on Thursday, May 23rd, from 4-7 pm. A funeral service will be held Friday, May 24th at 10am at St. Marks's Church in Chenango Bridge. Burial will be at Chenango Valley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Chenango Ambulance Services (83 Chenango Bridge Road, Binghamton, NY 13901) or St. Mark's Church (PO Box 458, Chenango Bridge, NY 13745).
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 21 to May 22, 2019