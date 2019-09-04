Resources
05/19/1935 - 09/04/2007

Dad, Clyde, Poppy, Grandpa each name has a special place in our hearts. Days pass but they are not the same without you. I envision you with us, taking it all in. I know what you would be saying. What I wouldn't do to have you here with us. I recall your words of wisdom and you live on through them. The pain of your passing is as intense today as it was 12 years ago. I wish I could hold your hand one more time. We miss you so much and you are in our hearts forever!

Love, Beth, Jeff, Liz, Velicity and Jeffrey.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 4, 2019
