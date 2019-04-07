|
Clyde Warner
- - Clyde O. Warner was born on March 05, 1942. It is with great sadness that we announce his passing on March 16, 2019. He was a caring uncle, brother and friend. He is predeceased by his parents Clyde and Edith Warner and a courageous brother, David Allen Warner. He is survived by his special niece Tina Giffen and niece Jeana Miller, sisters; Elaine Mullinnex, Judy Cease (Robert), Nancy Warner and brother Gary Warner. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and his special dog Mandy. He loved fishing, camping and enjoyed old cars. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 7, 2019