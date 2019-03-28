|
|
Coleen Dalola
Berkshire - Coleen K. E. Dalola, 66, a long-time resident of Berkshire, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Coleen is survived by her husband Robert C. and daughter Amanda Dalola, as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews, 2 cherished 'grand-dogs', Snuff and Snyggi and her beloved cat, Snella. She was predeceased by her parents William and Eleanor (Charles) Echorst.
Coleen was a 1971 graduate of Newark Valley High School and a retired employee of NYSEG, Ithaca.
Affectionately known as "Collie Kay" and "Mombo," Coleen was a fun-loving, altruistic and kind-hearted gal, known for her thoughtfulness, generosity, raucous laughter and bright scarf collection from around the world. You could often find her out to lunch with her treasured friends, taking her granddogs to the bark park, shopping on QVC on Sunday afternoons with her daughter and going for rides around lake with her beloved "RC." She had a heart of gold in all that she did, and her absence will leave an unfillable void in the hearts and minds of all those who knew her.
Friends are invited to a celebration of Coleen's life with her family at the MacPherson Funeral Home on Friday March 29th from noon until 2 o'clock at which time a Funeral Service will be held. She will be buried in the family plot at Highland Cemetery, Richford at a later date. Donations may be made in her memory to the Stray Haven Humane Society in Waverly, NY.
Memories may also be written in her guestbook at macphersonfh.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 28, 2019