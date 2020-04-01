|
Colleen Barron
Endwell - 77, of Endwell, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at the Mercy House of the Southern Tier. A private service and burial will take place at the convenience of the family. A public service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Colleen's memory to the Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Ave, Endicott, NY 13760 or City Church, 255 Washington St, Binghamton, NY 13901. A complete obituary is available online at barbermemorialhome.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020