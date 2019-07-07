|
Colleen M. Coyle
Binghamton - Colleen M. Coyle, 91, of Binghamton, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Willow Point Nursing Home. She was predeceased by her parents, Leo and Evelyn Coyle; companion, Louis Baumgardt; sister and brother-in-law, Anita and Joseph Fisher, Colorado and son-in-law, Peter Scott, Binghamton. She is survived by her daughter, Evelyn Scott, Binghamton; sons, Joseph L. (Dawn) Baldoni, Colorado, Richard (Milta) Gilmore, Texas; stepsons, Rico (Ruth) Baldoni, Rochester, and Joseph M. (Terry) Baldoni, Endicott; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Colleen was a retiree of the Amphenol Corporation. She was a dedicated member of the East Side Congregational Church of Christ. She and Louis enjoyed volunteering with the Broome County Meals on Wheels and CHOW programs. The family would like to thank the caring staff at Willow Point Nursing Home for making Colleen's life there as a resident very comfortable. A special thank you to Pastor Joanne Ferguson and also to Colleen's good friends, Mona Arnold, Judy Zeamer and Patti Clune for their help, support and friendship.
Arrangements are under the supervision of the Fischer-Scholder Funeral Home, Inc. Funeral service will be private.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 7, 2019