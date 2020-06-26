Conner "Bear" BanksLisle, NY - On June 6th was the hardest day of our family's life we lost our Extremely Loved Son,Brother,Grandson&Amazing Friend.Prince,Conner,Bear,Buddy,Tarzan,Crunchy VP,Gyver will always remain in our hearts& minds as we try to figure out how to go thru life without his beautiful smile, hugs, & spirit. Conner has touched so many lives with his kind, gentle old soul he will be missed unmeasurably! Bear has left behind his sisters Megan & Brittney Merritt. His Mama Evette Banks, Grandfather Stanton Banks, birth father Duane Merritt and favorite cousin Christopher Statts.The world has truly lost an Amazing human in his passing. May God hold you tight till the day we join you.An ever so grateful thank you to the over whelming kindness & support from the community & friends will never be forgotten. As Bear continues to bring out the best in everyone he encountered.All Our Love. Ohana Forever!