Connie Lee Smith



In loving memory of Connie Lee Smith, age 62, of Endwell NY, whom passed away on August 12 , 2020. She is survived by her two sons: Justin Harris and Skyler Fields; Katherine McCann (daughter in law); her mother Dorothy Horner-Jones; father George Aurther Smith; sisters Bonnie L. Lewis and Susan Bevis; brothers Frank Bevis and Joseph Bevis; sister-in-law Pam Dow; several nieces and nephews as well as beloved friends Debbie Pratt and Jerry Spencer. Connie was an Army Veteran who served as Secretary to the General for four years and also worked at IBM. She was a woman with a heart of gold and welcomed everyone she met with an open heart. She loved to be in nature as well as any type of art. She especially loved being a mom the most. She will be greatly missed and always loved. We love you mom and will always remember you especially with all the small moments in life! Flowers and donations in her memory can be sent to this address: 10 Nebraska Ave, Endwell NY 13760. A Funeral Service will be held 3:00 PM Tuesday August 18 at the Mikeska Funeral Home 161 Clinton Street Binghamton NY. Friends may call at the Mikeska Funeral Home Tuesday from 2 Pm until the time of the service.









