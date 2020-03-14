Services
Little Meadows - A heart of gold stopped beating, two willing hands at rest, God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best... Connie Spencer, 56, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. Connie was born on April 2, 1963 in Endicott, NY. She will be dearly missed by her four children: Brianna, Kendall (Tara), Mara, and Jorja; mother and step father Mary and Kenneth Sivers; brother Jake; sister Susan (James); precious grandchildren Troy, Joslynn, Kaisyn, Kira, and Logan; and several step-siblings, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her father Gerald Nichols, paternal grandparents Delmer and Genevieve Nichols, and maternal grandparents Guy and Josephine Williams. Connie had a genuine care and concern for others. She was well known through her work as an EMT, and made an impact on the many she helped. She was furthering her career as an EMT-A and teaching through Lackawanna College as well as volunteering with the Little Meadows Rescue Squad. Connie loved being a part of the community. She volunteered much of her time with softball, basketball, and volleyball, and especially enjoyed being involved in Team FoyToy Racing. To know Connie was to love her. Her selfless and generous spirit will be missed by many, especially her beloved family. Friends and family are invited to a period of visitation at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, Nichols, NY on March 21st, 2020 from 1-2 o'clock at which time a celebration of Connie's life will be held. For friends wishing to give in loving memory of Connie, donations towards Jorja's college fund would be greatly appreciated. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at suftinfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
