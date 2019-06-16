|
Connor M. Murray
Binghamton - Connor M. Murray, 20, of Binghamton, became an angel way too soon on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Connor was predeceased by her loving grandparents, Bill and Jan Hall and great-grandparents, Bill and Ruth Gage and Nellie Murray. Connor is survived by her best friend and mother, Jen Hall; her father, Rob Murray; grandmother, Cheryl Dier; her great-auntie, Connie DeWitte; cousins who were like her uncles: Dennis and Dale DeWitte; close cousins, Sue, Joanne, rich, Amanda, Livy, Maddi, Dani, Jay, Jada, Cassie and many others out of state; she is also survived by her best friend, Max Huffman. Connor was a 2017 graduate of Seton Catholic Central. She played softball and tennis and was a hardworking student who was inducted into the National Honor Society. Connor just graduated from SUNY Broome with an Associates Degree in Nursing and was about to embark on her next journey as an OR nurse at Wilson Hospital. Connor loved everyone she met. Her smile and laughter would light up any room she entered. She was a gentle, kind, loving, helpful, beautiful and perfect young woman. Connor loved to be with family and friends and taking care of all of her beloved pets. Connor is giving the gift of tissue donation because she always wanted to help everyone. Connor, you made all of us so proud of you. You will be so deeply missed forever. Fly high and Godspeed my baby girl. Momma loves you to the moon and back a zillion times. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her honor may be made to the Broome County Humane Society, 167 Conklin Ave., Binghamton, NY 13903. Donations may also be made for a Connor Murray, RN nursing scholarship that is being established at SUNY-Broome for a graduating high school student entering the SUNY Broome nursing program. A funeral mass will be offered Monday, June 17, 2019 at 12:00 noon at SS John and Andrew Catholic Church, 1263 Vestal Ave., Binghamton. Arrangements by Fischer-Scholder Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Chenango Street.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 16, 2019