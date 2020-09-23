Constance DvorskyVestal - Constance Dvorsky of Vestal, NY joined her loved ones in heaven on September 21st, 2020 at the age of 91. Connie passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her beloved family. Born Constance Knapik on July 16th, 1929 in Kulpmont, PA Connie was predeceased by her loving husband of 62 years, Robert Dvorsky; their infant daughter Deborah; her parents William and Florence Knapik; and her Brother William Knapik Jr. Connie is survived by her sister Irene (Peter) Fusetti, son Daniel and wife Prudy (Barbara), daughter Sandra Stone-Baltz and husband Eric, daughter Bonnie Lovingood and husband Barry, daughter Tanya Tiberi; grandchildren Heather (William) Smey, Joshua Dvorsky, Benjamin (Sarah) Dvorsky, Olivia (Kerrigan Leach) Stone, Alex (Kristyanna) Tiberi, Claudia Stone, Eric Lovingood, Clay Lovingood, Jon Baltz; great grandchildren Emma Smey, Lilian Dvorsky, Daniel Smey, Eleanor Smey, Alister Leach, Cecilia Dvorsky; several cousins, nieces, nephews, and treasured lifelong friends with whom she remained connected. The family wishes to recognize her special friends Debbie (Richard) Panicek, Olga Orzol, Sophie Bednar, and her home health aid Jaclyn Greblick who brought her great joy and whose support allowed her to remain independent in her own home until the end of her life. Thank you to Shirley Sweden and Joann Rohde who supported her Catholic faith with transportation to church and with sharing the Sacrament of Holy Communion.Connie was devoted to her large family and network of friends and neighbors. She loved to show her care for others by making things and giving them away. She was a talented quilter who made and gifted hundreds of beautifully hand-crafted quilts, many of which are still cherished after 70+ years and being handed down to future generations. Every year, Connie looked forward to the Easter and Christmas seasons. She was much admired for her baking skills especially for her homemade breads and her famous Twist cookies.Connie was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Vestal. The family will receive friends at Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, 765 Main St. Vestal, NY Friday from 4 to 7 PM. Funeral mass will be held Saturday 10:30 at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 801 Main St. Vestal, NY. Interment will follow at Slovak Catholic Cemetery, Binghamton, NY.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Association for Vision Rehabilitation and Employment (AVRE) 174 Court Street Binghamton, NY or Meals on Wheels of Western Broome 705 West Main Street Endicott, NY.