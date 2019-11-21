Services
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church,
1049 Chenango Street,
Hillcrest, NY
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
1049 Chenango Street
Hillcrest, NY
Constance M. "Connie" Perry Obituary
Constance "Connie" M. Perry

Castle Creek - Constance "Connie" M. Perry, 85, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband George Perry. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law Carl & Debbie Perry, Martin & Debbie Perry, Matthew Perry and Craig & Tammy Perry; 3 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and her sister Sophie Seaman.

George and Connie started their life together running their dairy farm for 18 years. She then worked for and retired from the Broome County Probation Department. She was a loving devoted mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

A Funeral Mass will be offered Today, Friday, November 22, 2019, 10am at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 1049 Chenango Street, Hillcrest, NY. The burial will follow in the Vestal Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church from 9am until the time of service.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
