Services
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-1775
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
Constance "Connie" Mazzarese

Constance "Connie" Mazzarese Obituary
Constance "Connie" Mazzarese

Owego - Constance "Connie" Mazzarese, 16, of Owego passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, June 22, 2019 as a result of an accident. Connie was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Charles and Beatrice Roberts; paternal grandfather, Angelo Mazzarese. She is survived by her mother, Sharon Pond; father and step-mother, Peter and Aneda Mazzarese; paternal grandmother, Carol Mazzarese; siblings, Annette Rhodes, Erica and Scott Roupp, Nicole Pond and William Slater, Megan Pond, Kenneth Elwood, Miranda Elwood, JulieAnne Elwood; Pete Mazzarese, Jr.,Dan Mazzarese, John Mazzarese, Samuel Mazzarese, Angelo Mazzarese, Krislyn Russell; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; boyfriend, Tom Decker; special friends, James Lynch, Courtney Stranger, Jennifer Coyne, Mayci Parks. Connie is a member of OFA Class of 2021. She was a member of the volleyball team, band, chorus and was participating in the Vet Tech program with BOCES. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego. Burial will be in the Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, PA. The family will receive friends Thursday from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be made to Connie's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 25, 2019
Download Now