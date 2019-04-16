|
|
Constance (Connie) Pekera
4/16/2018
Our lives go on without you
But nothing is the same,
We have to hide our heartaches
When someone speaks your name.
Sad are the hearts that love you
Silent the tears that fall,
Living our hearts without you
Is the hardest part of all.
You did so many things for us
Your heart was kind and true,
And when we needed someone
We could always count on you.
The special years will not return
When we were all together,
But with the love
within our hearts
You will walk with us forever.
Love, Sue, Steve, Lucia, Lara, Tai,
and her brothers and sisters
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 16, 2019