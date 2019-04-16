Resources
Constance (Connie) Pekera

Constance (Connie) Pekera

4/16/2018

Our lives go on without you

But nothing is the same,

We have to hide our heartaches

When someone speaks your name.

Sad are the hearts that love you

Silent the tears that fall,

Living our hearts without you

Is the hardest part of all.

You did so many things for us

Your heart was kind and true,

And when we needed someone

We could always count on you.

The special years will not return

When we were all together,

But with the love

within our hearts

You will walk with us forever.

Love, Sue, Steve, Lucia, Lara, Tai,

and her brothers and sisters
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 16, 2019
