Services
Bednarsky Funeral Home, Inc.
96 Glenwood Avenue
Binghamton, NY 13905-1943
(607) 797-2053
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Trinity
346 Prospect St.
Binghamton, NY
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Trinity
346 Prospect St.
Binghamton, NY
View Map
Johnson City - Connie Szymaniak, 86, went to be the Lord on Monday, November 11, 2019, at Wilson Hospital, with her children by her side. She was predeceased by her husband, Walter Szymaniak, Jr.; her parents, Felicia & Chester Derkowski; two sisters, Irene (Ralph) Oakley and Dorothy (Alfred) Szymaniak; and a brother-in-law, Arthur Szymaniak. She is survived by her five children, Karen (Dave) Cappellett, Joe Szymaniak, John Szymaniak, Teresa (Leo) Moran and Paul Szymaniak; 8 grandchildren, Faith Cappellett, Leo Moran, Kayla Moran, Ryan Moran, Kyle Moran, Mara Szymaniak, Mary Kate Szymaniak and Andrew Szymaniak; several nieces and nephews. Connie was a longtime member of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, now the Church of the Holy Trinity. She was a retired employee of Broome County Social Services. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 11:00 AM on Thursday at the Church of the Holy Trinity, 346 Prospect St., Binghamton. Family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the Mass at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in St. Stanislaus Kostka Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Holy Trinity Window Restoration Fund. Arrangements by Bednarsky Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
