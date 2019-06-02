Services
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
STS. John and Andrew Church
Binghamton, NY
Vestal - Contino P. Mastrogiovanni 90, of Vestal, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2019. He is predeceased by his parents Rocco and Lisetta Mastrogiovanni; siblings Vito Mastrogiovanni, Mary Heath, Santina Sardella, Sam Mastrogiovanni; grandson Lee Cooper. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Mary Jane Mastrogiovanni; children William (Jean) Mastrogiovanni, James Mastrogiovanni, Mark (Wendy) Mastrogiovanni, Karen (Dan) Hurst, Melinda (Lee) Cooper; grandchildren Jacquelyn (Kurt) Johnson, Andrew (Mallory) Mastrogiovanni, Tony (Kelly) Mastrogiovanni, Nicole Mastrogiovanni, Tara Mastrogiovanni, Krista (Mike) Stento, Vincent Cooper, Dominic Cooper, Catherine (Drew) Cswaykus, Elizabeth Setliff; 9 great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews. Contino served in the U.S Army during the Korean Conflict; and he worked in the printing business for many years and later owned a printing business for over 25 years with his best friend Don Puglisi. He was a diehard fan of the NY Yankees. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Visitation will be held on Monday June 3, 2019 from 4 until 7pm at the Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home Inc. 137 Robinson St. Binghamton, NY 13904. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday at STS. John and Andrew Church in Binghamton, NY at 11am. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery with Full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the in Contino's memory. Arrangements are in the care of Albert J. DeMarco.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 2 to June 3, 2019
