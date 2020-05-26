Cora M. Krupp
Greene - Cora M. Krupp, 86, passed away on May 25, 2020. She was predeceased by her son, Henry Hoyt and by siblings, Floyd, Mary and Arthur Hamilton. Cora is survived by husband, Stephen; children, Christy Osterhout, Duncan Pickens, James Hoyt, Stephen and Debbie Krupp; 2 stepsons, Arthur and Carol Krupp, Edward and Sue Krupp; sister-in-law, Betty Hamilton; 17 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Cora was born during the Great Depression and was hard working all of her life. She retired from Chenango Forks School District. A private service will be held at Root Funeral Home 23 N. Chenango Street, Greene, NY 13778 and condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com.
Greene - Cora M. Krupp, 86, passed away on May 25, 2020. She was predeceased by her son, Henry Hoyt and by siblings, Floyd, Mary and Arthur Hamilton. Cora is survived by husband, Stephen; children, Christy Osterhout, Duncan Pickens, James Hoyt, Stephen and Debbie Krupp; 2 stepsons, Arthur and Carol Krupp, Edward and Sue Krupp; sister-in-law, Betty Hamilton; 17 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Cora was born during the Great Depression and was hard working all of her life. She retired from Chenango Forks School District. A private service will be held at Root Funeral Home 23 N. Chenango Street, Greene, NY 13778 and condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 26 to May 27, 2020.