Cora M. Krupp
Cora M. Krupp

Greene - Cora M. Krupp, 86, passed away on May 25, 2020. She was predeceased by her son, Henry Hoyt and by siblings, Floyd, Mary and Arthur Hamilton. Cora is survived by husband, Stephen; children, Christy Osterhout, Duncan Pickens, James Hoyt, Stephen and Debbie Krupp; 2 stepsons, Arthur and Carol Krupp, Edward and Sue Krupp; sister-in-law, Betty Hamilton; 17 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Cora was born during the Great Depression and was hard working all of her life. She retired from Chenango Forks School District. A private service will be held at Root Funeral Home 23 N. Chenango Street, Greene, NY 13778 and condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
