CoraBelle Vergason

CoraBelle VergasonBinghamton - Our beloved CoraBelle Jennings Vergason went to be with her Lord on Wednesday July 22, 2020. She was predeceased by her husbands Vernon Vergason, Thomas Jennings and her daughter Suzanne Parker. She is survived by her loving children; son in law Robert Parker and his wife Greer, sons Thomas and Stanley Jennings and his wife Susan, her daughter Dianne and her husband Kenneth Hutchings, step son and daughter in law Daniel and Marian Vergason and step daughter Linda Leonard. She is also survived by 20 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. In her own words " May your lives be blessed with all that is good and true. May you find fulfillment in everything you do , never forgetting for a moment who it is that's guiding you." There will be a private burial. A Memorial Service will be held on October 23, her 106th birthday.