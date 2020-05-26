Cordelia H. Tiffany
Deposit, NY - Cordelia H. Tiffany, 90 of Deposit, NY passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at her home after an illness.

She was predeceased by her parents Clarence & Irene (DeWitt) Hubbard; husband Donald C. Tiffany; son Ronald W. Tiffany; siblings Charles Hubbard, Charlotte Rothganger, Clarence Hubbard Jr. and Christine Kerr; granddaughter Angela Tiffany and great grandson A.C. Tiffany.

Cordelia is survived by her children Richard L. Tiffany (Karen Hatch) and Douglas L. & Vicki Tiffany; 6 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Cordelia worked for Universal Instruments and then Dovatron until her retirement. She enjoyed being outdoors, working in her garden, and taking care of her yard. Cordelia was also great at carpentry and did a majority of the finishing work in her own home. She went to the races and helped with her son's race teams. Cordelia was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic the family will be having a private committal service and interment in the Oakwood Cemetery, Stilesville, NY.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
