1/1
Corrine J. (Vanitvelt) Abbey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Corrine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Corrine J. (Vanitvelt) Abbey

Binghamton - Corrine J. (Vanitvelt) Abbey, 89, passed away on September 11, 2020. She is predeceased by her parents Clifford & Linnie Vanitvelt, brother Lewis Vanitvelt and sister Rita Hudak. She leaves behind her loving husband of 67 years Gerald Gene Abbey and there children Daniel Abbey, Sandra & Bob Sofsky and Gerald Jr. & Ann Marie Abbey as well as her granddaughters Maria, Alexandra, Laura and Christina; great grandchildren Saaniah, Kaelona, Graham & Shay and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Corrine was a longtime member of the Nimmonsburg United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening and was an amazing cook. She loved spending time with her family especially her granddaughters who she was very proud of.

A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, 2pm at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson. The burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery, Lake Orion, Michigan.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
6077720320
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved