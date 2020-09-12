Corrine J. (Vanitvelt) AbbeyBinghamton - Corrine J. (Vanitvelt) Abbey, 89, passed away on September 11, 2020. She is predeceased by her parents Clifford & Linnie Vanitvelt, brother Lewis Vanitvelt and sister Rita Hudak. She leaves behind her loving husband of 67 years Gerald Gene Abbey and there children Daniel Abbey, Sandra & Bob Sofsky and Gerald Jr. & Ann Marie Abbey as well as her granddaughters Maria, Alexandra, Laura and Christina; great grandchildren Saaniah, Kaelona, Graham & Shay and many nieces, nephews and cousins.Corrine was a longtime member of the Nimmonsburg United Methodist Church. She enjoyed gardening and was an amazing cook. She loved spending time with her family especially her granddaughters who she was very proud of.A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020, 2pm at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson. The burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery, Lake Orion, Michigan.