Cory R. Mills
Endicott - Cory R. Mills, Endicott NY, 39 passed away unexpectedly on March 11, 2019 with his family by his side. Predeceased by his father Edward Mills grandparents Stephen and Doris Vanderpool, Steven and Gladys Mills and Uncle Terry Vanderpool.
Survived by his mother Shari Mills (Michael Short), wife Jennifer Sanchez-Mills, children Ethan, Gavin and Ariana, brothers Todd and Ryan Mills and Joseph Mills, Uncle Steven and Aunt Teri Vanderpool, Aunt Elaine Vanderpool and cousins Shannon Babcock, Bill and Josh Vanderpool. He also had many friends he cherished.
Cory graduated from UE High School in 1998. He loved spending time with family and friends. He cherished time spent with his children and valued being a good father.
Memorial service to be held at 2:00 pm at Community Church of the Nazarene Rt 26N Endicott NY with Pastor Keith Hardy officiating. Calling from 1-2 pm. In lieu of flowers you may donate to the Community Church of the Nazarene.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 15, 2019