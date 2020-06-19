Cosmo Pittarelli
1932 - 2020
Cosmo Pittarelli

Conway - Cosmo "Mike" Pittarelli, age 87, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020 surrounded by his family.

Born September 27, 1932 in Compochiaro, Italy, he was the son of the late John Anthony and Albina Gentile Pittarelli. Mr. Pittarelli had a big heart and was kind to everyone. He loved going to the Shepherd's Table.

Along with his parents, Mr. Pittarelli was predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Mary Evelyn Pittarelli; a brother, Nicholas Pittarelli; two sisters, Antoinette Ciotoli and Rosemary Buttino; and two grandchildren, David Robert Pittarelli and Brandon Michael Pittarelli.

Surviving are two sons, David A. Pittarelli and wife, Jackie, of NY and Ricardo Pittarelli of NC; two daughters, Mary Pittarelli of Conway and Ellen Wheaton of NC; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; two sisters, Elvira Clemente and Carmelina Golden, both of NY; and a very special nephew, Michael Buttino of Rome, Italy.

Due to COVID-19 and CDC regulations, you will have to contact the family for service information. Please continue to keep them in your prayers in the coming days.

Memorial donations may be made to Conway Church of God, PO Box 874, Conway, SC 29528.

Please sign the online guestbook at www.goldfinchfuneralhome.com

Goldfinch Funeral Home, Conway Chapel is serving the family.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Goldfinch Funeral Services, Inc.
606-610 Beaty St.
Conway, SC 29528
843-248-4211
