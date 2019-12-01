Services
J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home
141 Main St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-6923
Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Vestal Elks Lodge
2701 Vestal Parkway West
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Craig Simons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Craig D. Simons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Craig D. Simons Obituary
Craig D. Simons

Endicott - Craig D. Simons passed away Nov. 28, 2019 after years of health issues. He was predeceased by his father Jack Simons. He is survived by his wife Lynne Simons, his daughters Bailey Simons Gathany (Josh) and Brenna Simons, his mother Carol Simons, his sister and best friend Gail Simons Fairbairn (Gary), his brothers David Simons (Kimberly) and Grant Simons (Sondra), as well as many nieces and nephews. He loved his daily talks with his mother; his morning texts with Gail, Bailey, and Brenna; and his sports and trivia talk with David and Grant. There will be a private service for immediate family. A public memorial service for friends and family will be on Wed., Dec. 4 at 2:00 pm at the Vestal Elks Lodge, 2701 Vestal Parkway West. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Derek Jeter Turn 2 Foundation.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Craig's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -