Craig D. Simons
Endicott - Craig D. Simons passed away Nov. 28, 2019 after years of health issues. He was predeceased by his father Jack Simons. He is survived by his wife Lynne Simons, his daughters Bailey Simons Gathany (Josh) and Brenna Simons, his mother Carol Simons, his sister and best friend Gail Simons Fairbairn (Gary), his brothers David Simons (Kimberly) and Grant Simons (Sondra), as well as many nieces and nephews. He loved his daily talks with his mother; his morning texts with Gail, Bailey, and Brenna; and his sports and trivia talk with David and Grant. There will be a private service for immediate family. A public memorial service for friends and family will be on Wed., Dec. 4 at 2:00 pm at the Vestal Elks Lodge, 2701 Vestal Parkway West. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Derek Jeter Turn 2 Foundation.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019