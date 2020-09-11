Craig LaGrange Pritchard
1938-2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Craig LaGrange Pritchard announces his passing after a brief illness, on Monday, August 31st.
Craig will be lovingly remembered by his children Marcy, Allison, and Craig Jr. and their mother, Barbara M. Pritchard. Craig will also be fondly remembered by his brother William H. Pritchard (Marietta), his grandchildren, Anna, Wyatt, and Charley Shablak, and his three nephews.
Craig was born in Johnson City, New York, and attended South Kent School and Hamilton College where he played the trumpet and sang in the chorus. After getting his BA, he served in the US Navy. Over the course of his professional life, Craig worked at RPI, Colgate, Drexel, Tufts, Harvard Medical School, and Clark University. He married Barbara Pritchard in 1964 and they had three children. Craig lived in New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Florida, but Central New York was always fondly thought of as home.
Craig loved golf, football, hockey, basketball, singing, and martinis (only with real martini olives, which he kept in his blazer pocket, in case the restaurant served "those damned salad olives"), and was a devoted fan of college football (so much more authentic than NFL ball).
Craig suffered a massive stroke in 1995 which left him paralyzed on one side. He continued to travel and enjoy his life for another 25 years, exhibiting a strength and determination that his family marveled at.
Craig requested that his remains be scattered over his beloved Fourth Lake, in Old Forge, NY in the central Adirondacks. In lieu of a memorial service, we will be carrying out his wishes later this fall.
Memorial donations may be made in Craig's honor to the Adirondack Council at https://do nate.adirondackcouncil.org/memorial
or mailed contributions can be sent to: Adirondack Council, PO Box D-2, Elizabethtown, NY 12932.