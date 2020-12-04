Craig P. Nester
Craig P. Nester 69 passed away at his home on Thursday, December 3, 2020.
He was predeceased by his parents, Peter and Cecilia Nester and brother-in-law, Thomas Hannon.
Survived by two sisters; Cheryl Hannon and Renee (Greg) Sherer, his brother; Chris (Ruth) Nester, two nephews; Peter (Elizabeth) Nester and Joseph Nester, two nieces; Samantha Sherer and Teagan Nester, two great nieces; Nora and Clara Nester and his faithful Beagle companion, Jack.
He was a retired maintenance person for the Village of Johnson City, working at the Home Library and a former longtime carpenter. Craig was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing, and gardening.
