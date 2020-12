Craig P. NesterCraig P. Nester 69 passed away at his home on Thursday, December 3, 2020.He was predeceased by his parents, Peter and Cecilia Nester and brother-in-law, Thomas Hannon.Survived by two sisters; Cheryl Hannon and Renee (Greg) Sherer, his brother; Chris (Ruth) Nester, two nephews; Peter (Elizabeth) Nester and Joseph Nester, two nieces; Samantha Sherer and Teagan Nester, two great nieces; Nora and Clara Nester and his faithful Beagle companion, Jack.He was a retired maintenance person for the Village of Johnson City, working at the Home Library and a former longtime carpenter. Craig was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing, and gardening.Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice Kindly share your reflections of Craig on his guestbook at Chopyak-Scheider.com