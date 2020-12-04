1/
Craig P. Nester
Craig P. Nester

Craig P. Nester 69 passed away at his home on Thursday, December 3, 2020.

He was predeceased by his parents, Peter and Cecilia Nester and brother-in-law, Thomas Hannon.

Survived by two sisters; Cheryl Hannon and Renee (Greg) Sherer, his brother; Chris (Ruth) Nester, two nephews; Peter (Elizabeth) Nester and Joseph Nester, two nieces; Samantha Sherer and Teagan Nester, two great nieces; Nora and Clara Nester and his faithful Beagle companion, Jack.

He was a retired maintenance person for the Village of Johnson City, working at the Home Library and a former longtime carpenter. Craig was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing, and gardening.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice.

Kindly share your reflections of Craig on his guestbook at Chopyak-Scheider.com.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chopyak-Scheider Funeral Home
326 Prospect St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-797-4612
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
