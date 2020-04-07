|
Craig R. Stephens
Syracuse (formerly of Endwell) - On September 24, 2019, Craig R. Stephens passed away in Syracuse, New York. Craig was born on August 31, 1948 to William and Virginia Stephens of Endwell, New York. He graduated from Maine-Endwell High School, class of 1967, and then enlisted in the US Army. Craig proudly served from 1968 to 1976, including two tours in Vietnam. After his discharge, he began a 20 year career at the Veteran's Administration in Syracuse, New York. He also worked many years at Target after retiring from the VA. Craig loved reading about American history, world and current events, and following sports. He was a lifetime member of the 25th Infantry Division Association and was involved with the Vietnam Veterans Group, traveling faithfully to Washington, DC to visit and pay tribute at the Wall.
Craig was predeceased by his father, William S. Stephens in 2013, and his mother, Virginia B. (Jerauld) Stephens, in 2016. He is survived by his siblings Barry Stephens of Endwell, NY; Stuart (Elizabeth) Stephens of Southport, NC; Deborah (Jeff) Hampton of Crownsville, MD; as well as nephews Ryan (Kate) Stephens of Dansville, NY; Jesse Stephens (Lauren Woods) of Mountain View, CA; Kyle Hampton of Crownsville, MD; and a niece Kelsey (Kagan) Mattson of Glen Burnie, MD; also three great nephews, John Stephens of Dansville, NY; and Grady and Ronan Mattson of Glen Burnie, MD.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at the Nicholson, PA Cemetery.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020