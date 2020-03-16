|
Craig Rockwell
Chenango Forks - Craig D. Rockwell, 68, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents Richard & Marion, nephews; Tracy Rockwell and Mathew Ellis. He is survived by his wife Susan, brother Kim (Karen) Rockwell, sisters; Linda Ciallelo & Doug, Jill (Jerry) Bixby, brothers-in-law; Dana (Laurie) Ellis, Tom (Diane) Ellis, sister-in-law; Mary (Dave) Reynolds and several nieces & nephews. Craig was an avid nature photographer, outdoorsman and Yankees fan. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020