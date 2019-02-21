Services
DeMunn Funeral Home - Binghamton
36 Conklin Avenue
Binghamton, NY 13903
607 722-8800
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Faith Evangelistic Church
227 Grand Avenue
Johnson City, NY
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Faith Evangelistic Church
227 Grand Avenue
Johnson City, NY
Binghamton - Creta L. Blandford, 59, went home to the Lord on Monday, February 4, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents Robert L. and Barbara H. Blandford, Sr., aunt Lettie M. Staton, sister Carol A. Blandford, brother Robert L. Blandford Jr., and nephew Rodney R. Blandford, Jr. Creta is survived by her significant other Jackie Wilson, sister Chickie Blandford (Henry Swan), Binghamton, brother Douglas C. and Billie Blandford, Endwell, brother Rodney R. Blandford, Sr., Vestal, as well a large extended family.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Faith Evangelistic Church, 227 Grand Avenue, Johnson City with Reverend James Ramsey officiating. Family will receive friends from 12 noon until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Creta's name may be made to the . To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com. Arrangements for the family are directed by DeMunn Funeral Home.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 21, 2019
