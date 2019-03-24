|
Crystal A. Kearley
Glen Aubrey - Crystal A. Kearley, 65, passed away peacefully on March 22, 2019. She is predeceased by her mother Dorothy Wright. She is survived by her husband Roger Kearley; children April and Robert Brady, Edward, Forrest, Daniel and Jeremy Campbell; several grandchildren; great granddaughter Acelenn whom she adored; father Robert Wright; sibling Lanakaye Wright, Robert and Donald Wright. She was an outspoken, independent woman who will be greatly missed by all. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 2pm at the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 137 Robinson St. Binghamton.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 24, 2019