Services
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Crystal Kearley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Crystal A. Kearley


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Crystal A. Kearley Obituary
Crystal A. Kearley

Glen Aubrey - Crystal A. Kearley, 65, passed away peacefully on March 22, 2019. She is predeceased by her mother Dorothy Wright. She is survived by her husband Roger Kearley; children April and Robert Brady, Edward, Forrest, Daniel and Jeremy Campbell; several grandchildren; great granddaughter Acelenn whom she adored; father Robert Wright; sibling Lanakaye Wright, Robert and Donald Wright. She was an outspoken, independent woman who will be greatly missed by all. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 2pm at the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 137 Robinson St. Binghamton.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now