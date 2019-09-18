Services
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
607-785-6556
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cursa Pellitteri
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cursa (Musso) Pellitteri

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cursa (Musso) Pellitteri Obituary
Cursa (Musso) Pellitteri

Endwell - Cursa (Musso) Pellitteri, 90 of Endicott, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Nick and Antonette Musso; her brothers, John, Benny, Pat and Cecco Musso. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Carmelo; her dear and faithful friend; Renee (Andy) Andrews; her Godchildren, Brianna and Mark Andrews; her sister-in-law, Angie Musso; her nephews, Nick, Anthony, David, Paul and Nick Musso; her niece, Annette Musso. She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church, Endicott and a retired employee of the Village of Endicott. She was a member of the Daughters of Columbus Lodge, Endicott, Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America. Funeral services will be held Friday, 11:00 AM at the Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc. 1905 Watson Blvd. Endicott, NY with the Rev. Clarence F. Rumble, officiating. Entombment will follow in Riverhurst Cemetery, Endwell. The family will receive friends at the Pucedo Funeral Home on Friday from 10:00 AM until time of service at 11:00 AM.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cursa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now