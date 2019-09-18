|
Cursa (Musso) Pellitteri
Endwell - Cursa (Musso) Pellitteri, 90 of Endicott, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Nick and Antonette Musso; her brothers, John, Benny, Pat and Cecco Musso. She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Carmelo; her dear and faithful friend; Renee (Andy) Andrews; her Godchildren, Brianna and Mark Andrews; her sister-in-law, Angie Musso; her nephews, Nick, Anthony, David, Paul and Nick Musso; her niece, Annette Musso. She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church, Endicott and a retired employee of the Village of Endicott. She was a member of the Daughters of Columbus Lodge, Endicott, Order Sons and Daughters of Italy in America. Funeral services will be held Friday, 11:00 AM at the Leon Pucedo Funeral Home, Inc. 1905 Watson Blvd. Endicott, NY with the Rev. Clarence F. Rumble, officiating. Entombment will follow in Riverhurst Cemetery, Endwell. The family will receive friends at the Pucedo Funeral Home on Friday from 10:00 AM until time of service at 11:00 AM.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019