Curtis Emory Carkner, Jr.Binghamton - Curtis Emory Carkner, Jr. (age 81) of Binghamton, NY passed away on June 19, 2020, following a brief illness. Curtis was born on May 2, 1939 in Deposit, NY. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lillian Axtell Carkner, his sister, Judith Carkner Roberts Vescovi, and his in-laws, Elwin and Anna Coddington. Curtis is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jean Coddington Carkner, who described her husband as "the most honest person I ever knew." Curtis is also survived by two nieces, Melissa Roberts Couch and Sarah Roberts Presto, who cared for him during the last few months of his life. Curtis was loved by his brother-in-law, Lauren Coddington (and his children) and his sister-in-law Lois Coddington Russell-Waksman (and her family). He is also survived by 2 grand nieces and 2 grand nephews.For most of his adult life, Curtis worked as the Equipment Manager for the Chenango Valley High School Athletic Department. He was affectionately referred to as "Ma Carkner" by many of the student athletes who frequently confided in him. Curtis was a extremely hard worker who cared greatly about the students with whom he worked.Jean would like to thank family and special friends for their loving care and prayers, especially Vinnie Empiro and her "rock" Beverley Rothwell.The burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the Hamblettesville Cemetery in Deposit, New York. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Lourdes Hospice.