Nashville, TN - Curtis R. Mayhood, age 64, after a short illness passed away at St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee on March 20, 2019. For the past 30 years he was a pool table mechanic and before that a restaurant owner in Denton, Texas. He was also a graduate of the University of Oregon with a degree in Industrial Recreation.

He is preceded in death by his mother Harriett and sister Mary Jo. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Karen Mayhood; father, Robert Mayhood; brother, Greg Mayhood and wife Laurie, and brother-in-law John Ciccarelli. His mother-in-law Ruby, sister-in-law Debbie and husband John Stich and his brother-in-law Jim. Nieces Kellie Howerton (Mayhood), Heidi Mayhood and fiancé Nick Jackson, Megan (Ciccarelli) and husband Nick Runion, Heather (Stich) and husband Russell McCown, Briar (Stich) and husband Ricky Johnson and nephew Eric Ciccarelli. Curt loved life, his family and friends and will be deeply missed by all.

The family would also like to express considerable thanks to the caregivers from Saint Thomas West for their kindness and compassion.

There will not be public services, but condolences may be made to: Saint Thomas Health Foundation, 4220 Harding Road, Nashville, TN 37205 https://www.sthealth.com/How-to-Help/Give/How-Can-I-Give/Make-a-Gift-Today
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 24, 2019
