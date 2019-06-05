|
|
Cynthia A. Ferguson
Binghamton - Cynthia A. Ferguson, age 81, passed away peacefully June 3rd, 2019 with her family by her side. Born in Elyria, Ohio on February 16, 1938, she was the beloved daughter of Donald and Harriet Bush, the cherished sister of her brother, David and the devoted mother of Ken Ferguson who passed at a young age. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters and son-in-laws, Jennifer and Will Drachler, Pamela and Dave Somoza and Melissa and Jim Bowers; along with her grandchildren, Sarah and Erica Drachler, Jake and Danny Somoza, and Ethan and Erik Bowers. Cynthia grew up in Elyria, Ohio. She first attended Ohio University, in Athens, Ohio and then went on to graduate from St. Luke's Hospital School of Nursing in Cleveland, Ohio in 1960. She volunteered with the Frontier Nurses organization in Harlan County, Kentucky where she traveled with a group of midwives to assist with births in remote areas. She then moved to New York state and worked in the emergency room at Wilson Hospital and later as a maternity nurse at Binghamton General. Cynthia and her family lived in Endicott, New York, Kyoto, Japan and Greene, New York. Each of these experiences instilled in her children a passion for traveling and adventure coupled with the love, security, and wonder that comes from growing up in a close-knit community. Later in life Cynthia went back to school to become a special education teacher. She graduated with her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Special Education from SUNY Binghamton and spent the majority of her career as a high school special education teacher. She worked for over 20 years in Greene Central School District where she made many lifelong friends. During those years, she also took great pride in serving the town of Greene as the Court Clerk while continuing her education and earned her Master's in Education Administration from SUNY Cortland. She spent the last four years of her career as the Special Education Administrator for Greene Central School District. Cynthia also had many hobbies. She was an avid gardener and member of the Greene Garden Club and even served a term as President. Her beautiful gardens reflected her passion. She had several teas and garden parties at her Windy Maples Farm where her guests wore fancy hats. Her family has fond memories of planting and caring for flower gardens with her. She was also a member of the Greene Rotary Club for over 25 year where she enjoyed preparing and delivering the yearly Rotary baskets at Thanksgiving and Christmas time. Cynthia's greatest joy was spending time with family and friends. Holidays were particularly important to her, and her family fondly remembers each room of the farmhouse being decorated just so for each holiday. These are family traditions that her children and her grandchildren love to continue to this day. She was also an incredibly loyal pet owner. Her horses, dogs, and cats all lived wonderful lives. In fact, her beloved horse April lived to be over 40, due to her devoted care. She gave her family the gifts of fond memories and funny stories about animals. Everyone remembers waking up on the farm and helping Gammy feed the animals and then going to Bonnie's for Teddy bear pancakes. She was the heart and soul of her family. She was strong, loyal, loving, and dependable. She made each and every one of her children and grandchildren feel special and loved. No matter what, they knew their Gammy loved them to the moon and back. They will always remember her great sense of humor and very contagious laughter. A funeral service will be held at 4:00pm on Friday June 7 at Root Funeral Home 23. N. Chenango Street, Greene New York 13778. Friends and family may call from 2:00pm until the time of the service at Root Funeral Home. A privet burial will be held in Sylvan Lawn Cemetery for the family. Memorial contributions in memory of Cynthia may be made to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence Street, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. Online remembrances may be made at www.communityhospice.org and condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 5, 2019