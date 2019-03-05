|
|
Cynthia Lou Langland
Endicott - Cynthia L. Langland (Weiland)
March 17, 1958 - March 1, 2019
Maine/Endicott, N.Y.
Our beloved Cindy, 60, passed away Friday March 1, 2019 due to a complication from ankle/leg surgery. To say we are crushed is an understatement. Cindy had a heart of gold and would go the extra mile if needed. She will be missed by all who knew her. She is predeceased by her father Alvin Weiland and her former husband John Langland. Cindy is survived by three sons Jack Langland, James (Danielle) Langland, and Jesse (Trisha) Langland. One precious granddaughter Hayley Langland. Mother Marilyn Simon. Brothers Alan (Rose) Weiland, Doug (Vicki) Weiland, sisters Brenda Braman Weiland, Danelle Simon, Kimberly (Nate) Roberts, and step-mother Elaine Weiland. Also, a multitude of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Cindy was an employee of NY State for 22 years, currently in the Dept. of Disability. The family will be in attendance to receive your hugs and condolences at Coleman & Daniels, 300 E. Main St. Endicott, N.Y. on Wednesday March 6th at 10am-12pm. Pastor Dann Travis will offer words of comfort. There will be no viewing as Cindy will be cremated and her ashes will be returned to her loving children. There will be photos to view taken during different phases of her life. We surround her with all the love in the universe & beyond. My St. Patrick's Day baby now awaits her first "heavenly" birthday.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 5, 2019