Services
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Endicott
300 East Main Street
Endicott, NY 13760
(607) 785-0411
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Endicott
300 East Main Street
Endicott, NY 13760
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cynthia Langland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cynthia Lou Langland


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cynthia Lou Langland Obituary
Cynthia Lou Langland

Endicott - Cynthia L. Langland (Weiland)

March 17, 1958 - March 1, 2019

Maine/Endicott, N.Y.

Our beloved Cindy, 60, passed away Friday March 1, 2019 due to a complication from ankle/leg surgery. To say we are crushed is an understatement. Cindy had a heart of gold and would go the extra mile if needed. She will be missed by all who knew her. She is predeceased by her father Alvin Weiland and her former husband John Langland. Cindy is survived by three sons Jack Langland, James (Danielle) Langland, and Jesse (Trisha) Langland. One precious granddaughter Hayley Langland. Mother Marilyn Simon. Brothers Alan (Rose) Weiland, Doug (Vicki) Weiland, sisters Brenda Braman Weiland, Danelle Simon, Kimberly (Nate) Roberts, and step-mother Elaine Weiland. Also, a multitude of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Cindy was an employee of NY State for 22 years, currently in the Dept. of Disability. The family will be in attendance to receive your hugs and condolences at Coleman & Daniels, 300 E. Main St. Endicott, N.Y. on Wednesday March 6th at 10am-12pm. Pastor Dann Travis will offer words of comfort. There will be no viewing as Cindy will be cremated and her ashes will be returned to her loving children. There will be photos to view taken during different phases of her life. We surround her with all the love in the universe & beyond. My St. Patrick's Day baby now awaits her first "heavenly" birthday.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now