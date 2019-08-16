|
|
Cynthia "Cindy" Novack
Binghamton - Beloved sister Cynthia "Cindy" Novack, 60, passed away August 13, 2019 after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Throughout her illness her spirit was always high. She won many friends with her humor and colorful language. Cindy was a 1977 graduate of Susquehanna Valley and enjoyed working at General Electric.
She was predeceased by her parents Steve and Eleanor Novack, her fiancé, Donald "Twig" Wood. Cindy is survived by her sisters, Marianne and Thomas Johnson, Harpursville, Cheryl Novack and Sterling Camp, Houston, Tx. and brother, Michael and Mary Novack, Norwich, special niece Jessica and husband Billy Breslin, Endicott, nephews, Stephen and Matthew Johnson, Harupursville and Max Novack, Ithacca and niece, Amber and husband Ben Landers, Moravia. She leaves behind dear friend, Pat and Mike Donahue, a large extended family and many friends. Cindy's family would like to thank the Tulip Court Staff at Ideal Nursing Home for their love and care.
Funeral services will be held 10:00 am, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the DeMunn Funeral Home, 36 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton with the Reverend Monsignor Michael T. Meagher officiating. Interment will follow services in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. Family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Friday, August 16, 2019 at the funeral home. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com.
"Sleep well tonight"
-Cindy
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019