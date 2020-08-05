1/1
Cynthia Sullivan
1947 - 2020
Cynthia Sullivan

Vestal - On Monday, August 3, 2020, Cynthia (Cindy) L. Sullivan, loving mother of 4 passed away in her home at the age of 73. Cindy was born on August 3, 1947 in Bronxville, NY to Eugene and Barbara (Booker) Bawden. She retired as a Registered Nurse from the Broome County Health Department. Cindy is Predeceased by Her father Eugene Bawden, Mother Barbara (Booker) Bawden and son Jeremy T. Kemp. She is Survived by Three children; Sean P. Sullivan, Christopher T. Sullivan (Crystal S. Nichols), Colleen M. Sullivan, and three grandchildren Julia, Zachary and Kaylie. Brother and Sister in law, Gary and Bonnie Bawden, Niece Melissa Bawden and Nephew Chris Bawden. Sister in law Kathy Suerken and former husband John M. Sullivan. Cindy enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and companion pets Macho and Shamrock. She is loved by her family and friends and will be dearly missed.

The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott, Saturday morning from 10-11 am. Appropriate precautions are being taken for public health concerns, including masks, social distancing, and managing the number of visitors at one time.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
