Cyril Polacheck
Endwell - Cyril Polacheck, 93 of Endwell, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday September 18, 2019 at his home. He was predeceased by his parents, Thomas and Bertha Polacheck; his brother, Donald; his sister, MaryAnn Skladany. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Emily; his children, Mary Waskie (Ken), Mark (Sandra) Polacheck, Martina Shendock (Michael), Michelle Capra (Jim); his grandchildren, Nicole Waskie-Laura, Matthew Waskie, Arianna Polacheck, Sara Ripple, Mike Shendock, Stephanie Shendock, Jessica Ortiz, Douglas Capra, Mark Capra, Rebecca Bias, Marissa Capra, Micah Capra; his great-grandchildren, Emily Shendock, John Laura, Kent Laura, Brett Ripple, Brayden Ortiz, Arthur Capra; his sisters, Regina Weichbreht, Theresa Kozmoski; his brother, Thomas Polacheck; also several nieces and nephews. He was a lifelong member of St. Joseph's Church, Endicott; a veteran of the US Navy, serving during WW II and a retired employee of IBM Glendale. A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph's Church 207 Hayes Ave. Endicott, NY 13760. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City, NY. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 10:00 AM until time of service at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to the Broome County Veterans Memorial Association, P.O. Box 694, Johnson City, NY 13790-0694.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 22 to Sept. 25, 2019