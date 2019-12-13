Services
Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services
196 Clinton Street
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-729-5520
Dale A. Williams

Dale A. Williams Obituary
Dale A. Williams

Dale (Willy) A. Williams, 67 of Friendsville, PA., passed December 8, 2019 after an extended illness. He is survived by his wife and best friend of 35 years, June Miller-Williams. Also surviving are his loving mother Betty Williams of Vestal; two brothers Dave (Nancy) Williams and Doug (Cora) Williams; his brother-in-law Lynn (Lilie) Miller, Elwood (Michele) Miller and sister-in-law Trudy (Phil) Ladouceur. He cherished his cousins, nieces and nephew. Dale was predeceased by his hero, his father Russel A. Williams and a dear Aunt Barbara Bowen. Willy was the proud owner of Willy's Friendsville Inn and the elected Mayor of Friendsville Borough. He was a founding member of the Vestal Center Motorcycle Club. Willy was loving husband, devoted son and brother. His friends knew him as funny, loyal and caring. He was a great hugger. Visitation and Memorial service will be held December 21, 2019 at the St. John Neumann Center, Rt. 267 Choconut, PA. Visitation from 10am -12pm with Memorial following, officiated by Greg Marion. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, NY.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
