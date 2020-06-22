Dale Baker Sr.
Beloved father, Dale Baker, 85, passed away June 21, 2020. Dale served his country in the United States Army spending most of his time in Germany. He was a proud operating engineer for forty years for the Local 410 Union. He enjoyed camping and the outdoors while listening to bluegrass music along the way. One of his favorite activities was hunting at Bear Swamp Club. Dale would travel to spend time with many friends and enjoyed their company.
He was predeceased by his parents, Ralph and Iva Baker and his loving wife Beatrice "Bea" Baker. Dale is survived by his children; Dale and Bonnie Baker, Jr., Vicki and Chuck Sabin, Les and LuAnn Baker and Tammy and DJ Liberati all of Binghamton, treasured grandchildren; Chad, Brandon and Jen, Brent and Irene, Jesse and Staci, Lori, Lindsay and Danny, Brittany and Wes, Cody and Meaghan, cherished great grandchildren; Stella, Jace, Penelope, Jeremiah, Baby Baker, Michelle, Josh, Tyler, Brady, Layla, Rylee, Easton and Lucas and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Dale will be private. Funeral arrangements are handled by DeMunn Funeral Home, Binghamton, NY To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 22 to Jun. 25, 2020.